Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 210.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.15. 155,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,021. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.11). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.06 per share, with a total value of $49,881.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

