Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,244,000 after buying an additional 100,686 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,095,000 after buying an additional 76,998 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,157,000 after buying an additional 245,729 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 713,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

