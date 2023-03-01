Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.67. 99,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,891. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $676.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.