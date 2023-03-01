Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (BLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.67. 99,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,891. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $676.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
