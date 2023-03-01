Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 1.075 per share by the bank on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years. Bank of Montreal has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Montreal to earn $10.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,920. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 372,199 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,431,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

