Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $777,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 260.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 892,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,298,000 after purchasing an additional 645,133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after acquiring an additional 611,117 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $185.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,096. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.44. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $188.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,925 shares of company stock worth $5,011,431. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

