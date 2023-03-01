Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,772,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 648,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $581,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.17.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.59. 386,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.89. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

