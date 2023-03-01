Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,461,772 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,032,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $619,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,404,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,088 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after acquiring an additional 274,280 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 555,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 468,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $103.31. The stock had a trading volume of 250,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,500. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.88.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.