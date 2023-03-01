Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 146,082 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of Dollar General worth $530,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after acquiring an additional 438,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 785,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,397,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.33. 792,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,695. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.06.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

