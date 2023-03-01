Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) & Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Head to Head Comparison

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank OZK and Silvergate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK $1.38 billion 4.16 $564.14 million $4.54 10.09 Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 2.44 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.45

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank OZK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 40.86% 13.13% 2.12% Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of Bank OZK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bank OZK has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bank OZK and Silvergate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 7 1 0 2.13 Silvergate Capital 2 6 3 0 2.09

Bank OZK presently has a consensus target price of $47.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.83%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus target price of $34.18, indicating a potential upside of 152.82%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Summary

Bank OZK beats Silvergate Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

