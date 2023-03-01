Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 114.8% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Battery Future Acquisition Price Performance

BFAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 32,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. Battery Future Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Battery Future Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

