BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.0 days.
BAWAG Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BWAGF remained flat at $51.70 during trading on Wednesday. BAWAG Group has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($77.66) to €76.00 ($80.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
BAWAG Group Company Profile
BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAWAG Group (BWAGF)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.