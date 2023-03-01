Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corning by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after acquiring an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

GLW stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.33. 1,175,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $40.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

