Bayesian Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WMB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. 3,321,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.