Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.94. The stock had a trading volume of 107,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.11. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

