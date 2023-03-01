Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 20.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after acquiring an additional 209,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,251,000 after acquiring an additional 149,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush downgraded Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 204,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,589. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $1,903,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,515,951.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $1,903,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,515,951.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,573. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.