Bayesian Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,879 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Z stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. 995,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,899. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -95.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $57.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

