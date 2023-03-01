Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 1,000 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.25.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $301.42. 247,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $328.94. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

