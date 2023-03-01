Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 2,000 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after acquiring an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,128,000 after buying an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,525,000 after buying an additional 124,119 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

LH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,000. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $281.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.16.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

