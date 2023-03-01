Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 900 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.97. 1,567,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,446. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Articles

