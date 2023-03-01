Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. 37,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,260. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

