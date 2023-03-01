BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Posts Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded up $15.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.42. 149,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $280.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,512,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,802,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $251,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,512,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,802,398.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,956 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1,279.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

