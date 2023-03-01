BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.22) EPS. BeiGene’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BeiGene Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $15.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.31. 152,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,846. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total value of $1,689,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BeiGene by 1,279.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Articles

