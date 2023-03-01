Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $260.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,856. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.97.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

