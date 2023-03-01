Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 176.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,614 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,163 shares of company stock valued at $43,887,124. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,413. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average of $160.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,568.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

