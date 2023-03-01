Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,173 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of America Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,077,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,950,742. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $273.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

