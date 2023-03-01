Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.24. The company had a trading volume of 210,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,580. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $169.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.44.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

