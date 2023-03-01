Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,561,000 after buying an additional 40,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.02. 75,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,386. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $265.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.56.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

