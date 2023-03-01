Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.12. 622,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,359. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

