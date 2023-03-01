Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.97. 4,995,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,448,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $113.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

