Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 22,727 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,727 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after buying an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,722,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,380,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,744,000 after buying an additional 92,194 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,361. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.66.

