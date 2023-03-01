Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in McKesson by 72.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. UBS Group cut their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $348.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,227. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.12 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

