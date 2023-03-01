Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,354 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

BBY stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. 1,133,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,814. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

