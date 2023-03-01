Beta Finance Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $70.79 million and $13.02 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

