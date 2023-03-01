Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Down 44.6% in February

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of BLRDF stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.91.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLRDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets cut Billerud AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from SEK 215 to SEK 150 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Billerud AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB engages in the manufacture and supply of renewable packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Board, Paper, Solutions, and Other. The Board segment manufactures liquid packaging board, cartonboard and liner. The Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper, as well as packaging for food, industrial purposes, medical applications, and carrier bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.