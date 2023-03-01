BinaryX (BNX) Price Up 11.7% This Week

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. BinaryX has a market cap of $334.99 million and $211,223.10 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX token can now be bought for $114.36 or 0.00486646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,213,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,929,325 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

