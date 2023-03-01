Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Biostage Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSTG remained flat at $6.00 on Wednesday. 71 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.91. Biostage has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.
Biostage Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biostage (BSTG)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.