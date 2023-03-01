Bison Wealth LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,144,000 after buying an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,292,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.84. 161,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,495. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

