Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $37.53 million and $262,628.49 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00212269 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00100984 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00051740 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00053241 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000378 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

