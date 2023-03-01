Bitkub Coin (KUB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $161.96 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Bitkub Coin has a total market capitalization of $161.96 million and approximately $360,525.93 worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitkub Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00007756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Bitkub Coin Token Profile

Bitkub Coin was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 tokens. The official website for Bitkub Coin is www.bitkubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Bitkub Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

