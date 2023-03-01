Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 235.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 382,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 268,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $3,983,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 200.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 330,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE BSM remained flat at $15.55 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,468. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,693,982.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also

