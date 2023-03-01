Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) CEO Sells $172,732.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,187,975.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 360,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $65.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLKB. StockNews.com downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,119,000 after buying an additional 282,655 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

