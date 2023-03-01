BlackRock Inc. Acquires 469,345 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.46% of FedEx worth $2,497,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $206.23. 394,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

