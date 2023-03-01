BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,278,710 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $2,208,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $126.48. The company had a trading volume of 426,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,991. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.79. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

