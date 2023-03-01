BlackRock Inc. Buys 176,893 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,893 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of MSCI worth $2,839,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $517.37. 129,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,639. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.27 and a 200 day moving average of $480.94.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

