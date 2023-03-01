BlackRock Inc. Has $2.69 Billion Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,716,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,758,736 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Hess worth $2,693,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE:HES traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.87. 428,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

