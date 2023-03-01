BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,179,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of BlackRock worth $648,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $685.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,372. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $728.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $685.58. The firm has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

