BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 42,805 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.53% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $2,303,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,438.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,018. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,506.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,367.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,609.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total transaction of $4,471,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total value of $4,471,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,476.74, for a total value of $1,919,762.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,170 shares of company stock worth $21,235,574. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

