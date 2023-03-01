BlackRock Inc. Sells 143,136 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,304,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 143,136 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.24% of IQVIA worth $2,772,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $211.48. 296,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,953. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.98. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

