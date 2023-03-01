BlackRock Inc. Sells 240,053 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,126,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $2,601,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.86. The stock had a trading volume of 169,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,062. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

