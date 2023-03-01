BlackRock Inc. Sells 256,177 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,779,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 256,177 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.01% of Travelers Companies worth $2,877,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.27. 393,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

